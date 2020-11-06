Death of leading  chef at age of 46

THE death of one of Enniskillen best young chefs has brought sorrow to the entire community.

Peter Daniel Johh Mills, aged 46, passed away peacefully at his home 42, The Limes, after a two year illness.

A talented chef, he was completely obsessed with food and passionate about cooking and dining.

Peter’s first love was music. He was a wonderful guitar player and even better singer. He loved rock, pop, jazz, blues, Irish traditional – anything that moved him.

He loved to perform live and did so not just in Fermanagh but all over London too. Peter moved to London during the late 90s to work as a private chef and in his free time he enjoyed London – eating out, playing music and going to gigs.

Later he lived in Dorset where he continued his culinary career and settled into West Country life with more great food, music and friends.

It all began in Mulligan’s in Darling Street, when, as a teenager he initially started washing the pots and pans in the kitchen.

However, he became more and more interested in the food and quickly progressed to pastry chef.

His younger brother Andrew recalls him frequently calling into book shops and reading cookbooks off the shelf.

He then spent some time working with Neven Maguire in Blacklion before moving to Nottingham for a period where he worked with celebrity chefs of Michelin Star restaurants.

He always wanted his own restaurant and opened Ferndale Restaurant in Enniskillen before moving back to London and later Roscommon.