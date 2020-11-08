Death of Enniskillen nun and teacher (80)

THE death has taken place of a well respected member of the Sisters of Mercy in the Convent in Enniskillen.

Sister Gertrude Murphy, died aged 80 years after a lengthy illness. She was best known for her teaching in the Convent Primary School and later St Macartan’s Primary School in Clogher and later Dungannon Convent.

She was born Rose Mary, the daughter of Michael and Bridget Murphy from Ballyreagh, Tempo and began her education in Mullanaskea Primary School.

She then graduated to Mount Lourdes and in 1958 proceeded to St Mary’s Training College in Belfast where during her final year made the decision to join the Sisters of Mercy in Enniskillen.

On September 23, 1961 she entered the convent and was given the new name, Sr. Gertrude before taking her final Profession in 1967.

Her first appointment was to the Convent Primary School, where she proved a well-loved teaching colleague.

In 1988 she moved to teach in St Macartan’s School.

After a happy time in the Clogher valley, Gertrude returned to Enniskillen in 1995, became active in the local Charismatic Prayer Group, followed courses in Cruse Bereavement and Weeks of Guided Prayer, and helped on the one-day retreats on Lough Derg.

She then moved to Dungannon Convent and in 2005, went to Co Meath where she became co-ordinator of the Mission House.

In 2011, Gertrude returned home to the convent, Enniskillen and was soon as busy as ever in the convent, in the parish, in the Prayer Group at the Graan.

She became a very active member of the Parish Bereavement Group..

Sr Gertrude’s Requiem Mass was celebrated by Monsignor Peter O’Reilly in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen with her burial following in the convent cemetery.

She is survived by her much-loved nieces and nephews – Claire, Mairead, Catherine, Caroline, Ciaran, Sean, Ignatius, James and Vernon – and her devoted sister-in-law, Kathleen.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Pat and Michael, and her sisters-in-law, Kathleen and Ann.

Her Month’s Mind Mass will be celebrated at 6pm on Saturday, November 14, in St. Michael’s Church.