Covid numbers shoot up again

AFTER WEEKS of falling dramatically, by up to 30 percent at a time, the number of Covid cases in Fermanagh has shot up again this week.

In fact, the south of the county now has the third highest rate of infection in the North.

There have been 241 positive cases in the Fermanagh and Omagh area over the past seven days, accounting for an infection rate per 100,000 population of 206.3. That’s up from an infection rate of 130.1 last week.

Of those who tested positive locally, 46 were under 19-years-old, 84 were aged between 20-39, 71 were aged between 40-59, 33 were aged between 60-79, and seven were over 80.

Overall, a total of 1,904 people have tested positive locally, which remains the lowest number of positive tests in the North.

Sadly, five more people have died after testing positive for the virus in the past seven days in the local area, bringing to 25 the number of people who have lost their lives here after contracting Covid.

In BT92, covering the Derrylin and Lisnaskea wider areas, there have been 88 positive cases in the past week, with an infection rate of 511.9, one of the current highest rates in the North. That’s up from 40 positive cases the week before, when the infection rate was 232.7.

In BT94, covering the Brookeborough, Irvinestown, and Lisbellaw areas, there were 53 cases in the past week, with a rate of 328.2.

In the Enniskillen area, BT74, there were 20 cases in the last seven days, with an infection rate of 114.

In BT93, covering Belleek, Garrison, Kesh and surrounding areas, there were 18 positive cases in the last week, with an infection rate of 159.6.

In the Omagh area, BT78, there were 44 cases, with a rate of 144.