Covid-19 restrictions take heavy toll on expectant mums

WOMEN across Fermanagh have called for Covid restrictions on maternity services to be changed in order to allow partners into wards during early labour and after birth.

At the moment, Trust rules state that an expecting mother must attend all scans and appointments alone, while a “birthing partner may be present during active labour and up to one hour after birth. Visits in antenatal and postnatal wards will be for one person, for up to one hour, once a week”.

In a heartbreaking appeal, a number of Lisnaskea mothers-to-be told the Herald how current restrictions has had a “devastating impact” on their mental health.

“For us this experience is extremely hard”, explained Irene McKiernan. “Our last two pregnancies in 2018 resulted in bad news and unfortunately those wee babies aren’t with us any more and instead we visit their graves.

“This time we were going through fertility treatment when Covid hit, which meant I went through the last of my treatment alone.

“I then took a complication and had to go into the Royal everyday alone and then the whole pregnancy appointments alone due to Covid regulations.

“Every scan was a nightmare as each time I feared it would end up with me being rushed into emergency surgery like the two times before.

“We have been brought to hospital twice this time with worries for the baby and both times my partner had to sit in the car for two hours not knowing what was going on.

“It was just ridiculous as after the hospital we could have went and spent our time with 30 people in a pub but yet he wasn’t allowed in with me.

“I understand that the NHS has to be protected but no expectant parent should get bad news alone and equally every happy moment should be shared by both parents.

“Seeing them wave, kick and yawn during scans are moments that will never be got back. Our little girl will be here in about five weeks if not sooner and I am terrified as I will most likely have to have a section and my partner will not be allowed to stay with us afterwards except for one hour. “He will be missing important bonding time with his little girl.