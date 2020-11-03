Corraback Hereford Beef Box

Service Offered:

We are a local farm in Derrylin supplying our prime quality Hereford Beef direct from our gate to your plate!

Our 10kg beef boxes priced at £100 are delivered direct to your door for free within the Fermanagh area. We are the original beef box supplier for Fermanagh and within our 10kg beef boxes you have various cuts of prime quality Hereford beef such as Roasts, Steaks, Mince and stew pieces which are sure to please the biggest meat eaters within your family!

We accept contactless payments via PayPal or bank transfer and deliver within a time frame to suit you.

We have been awarded 5* from food standards agency so you can buy with confidence. All our cattle are born & reared on our farm, are grass fed and well looked after ensuring a quality end product.

Killynick Road, Derrylin, BT92 9HJ

07961969767