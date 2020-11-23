Congratulations to Fermanagh ladies who have beaten Limerick in the All Ireland Junior Championship semi final in Kinnegad on a scoreline of Fermanagh 4 goals 10 points, Limerick 4 goals 3 points. Great performance by Fermanagh and deserved their win. Will now play Wicklow in the All Ireland Junior Final.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 10:07 am November 23, 2020