+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAACongratulations to Fermanagh Ladies
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
22 November 2020; Roisín McDonald of Fermanagh in action against Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh of Limerick during the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship Semi-Final match between Fermanagh and Limerick at Coralstown-Kinnegad GAA in Kinnegad, Westmeath. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Congratulations to Fermanagh Ladies

Posted: 10:07 am November 23, 2020
Congratulations to Fermanagh ladies who have beaten Limerick in the All Ireland Junior Championship semi final in Kinnegad on a scoreline of Fermanagh 4 goals 10 points, Limerick 4 goals 3 points. Great performance by Fermanagh and deserved their win. Will now play Wicklow in the All Ireland Junior Final.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:07 am November 23, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA