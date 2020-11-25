Christmas delivery scam warning

FERMANAGH shoppers are being warned to be extra vigilant after after it emerged a scam involving apparent postal delivery issues is doing the rounds locally.

The email claims to be from the Post Office, which is separate from Royal Mail, and states that the recipient has an Amazon delivery order awaiting them with a missing mailing address.

Cllr Siobhan Currie, who was alerted to the scam by a constituent, said it was concerning as people could easily fall for the emails, which ask people for a small handling fee, given the time of year and current circumstances, when many local people will be currently awaiting packages in the post.

“You are asked for your address and bank details, which opens the door to your bank account being emptied,” she told the Herald. “It’s not nice at any time of the year, but it could make for a very unhappy Christmas.”

Cllr Currie, who has alerted the Post Office to the scam, pointed out it is Royal Mail that handles deliveries, and pointed out if there was an issue with your order it would be Amaazon, not Royal Mail, who would alert the customer to the issue.

Cllr Currie urged anyone who received this email to report it as spam and change their password.

