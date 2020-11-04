Calls for financial support for students

FERMANAGH’S young people are “being treated terribly” and “something needs to be done” to help them face the extreme challenges they are currently facing due to the Covid pandemic.

That’s according to local Cllr Sheamus Greene, who is a school bus driver by profession and chair of the board of St Mary’s in Brookeborough. He has called for a financial package for all students, highlighting the problems the young people are facing. These include being burdened with high college fees while only receiving online classes, being tied into rent contracts for accommodation, when many have lost the part-time jobs they rely on.

Last night Cllr Greene was due to bring motion before the Council, with the support of the head of St Kevin’s College board of governors Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, calling for greater support for local young people.

The motion calls on the Council to recognise “that the young people of this district are contributors to our society today and the workers of the future and that we as a Council need to fight for their rights and entitlements.”

It called also called on the Council to acknowledge the serious financial situation facing local students, from paying high fees while not getting face to face tuition, to paying high rent when they could work from home. It also noted that those local students who are working from home face significant broadband connection issues.

