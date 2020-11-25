Bakery announces new jobs after £5.8 million investment

A FERMANAGH bakery which has been growing and growing in recent years is set to grow once more, creating 88 new jobs for the local area.

On Monday this week Crust and Crumb in Derrylin announced a £5.8 million investment, which will go towards creating the new jobs, adding to its already 300-strong workforce, and buying new equipment to help the company keep up with its ever increasing demand.

Crust and Crumb is one of the country’s leading manufacturers of chilled and frozen pizza products, supplying outlets across the Ireland and the UK. For example, the Derrylin bakery has been supplying Lidl since 2013 and in May this year announced a £24 million deal with the German supermarket giant.

“This is a very exciting time for our company,” said Clive Gilpin from Crust and Crumb. “In the last number of years, we have experienced exceptional growth, and throughout Covid-19, our sales have remained steady in our key markets of RoI and GB.

“This investment will help us strengthen our competitive position, scale our business, improve efficiencies, expand our current pizza portfolio and drive sales in new markets including Europe and Australia.”

Mr Gilpin said the company had worked with Invest NI previously on the research and development of its gluten free and protein pizzas. Invest NI will now be providing just over £500,000 towards this latest £5.8 million project.

