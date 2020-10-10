+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Young people 'shouldn't be made Covid scapegoats'
Sheamus Greene
Sinn Fein Councillor Sheamus Greene

Young people ‘shouldn’t be made Covid scapegoats’

Posted: 7:58 pm October 10, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
FERMANAGH’S young people should not be “made the scapegoats” for the spread of Covid locally, and instead should be praised for how well they’ve been handling the crisis. 
That’s the message of local Cllr Sheamus Greene, who is a school bus driver, in response to criticisms both on social media and on local radio of young people. Some of the complaints were that young people were not wearing their masks on school buses, for example, while older young people have come under fire for socialising. Both are wrong, according to Cllr Greene. 
“I’ve been driving a school bus for 23 years and I’ve never come across a bad young person yet,” he said, adding the children on his school bus were aged four to 19 years old. 
Cllr Greene said that the “vast majority” of children on his bus were wearing their mask, even primary school children who aren’t actually required to wear one. As for socialising, Cllr Greene hit out at the commentary in some sectors of the media, stating it was only natural for young people to want to see their friends. 

