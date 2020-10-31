Spike of Covid cases ‘linked to local wedding’

IT has been claimed that up to 70 Covid cases in Cavan has been linked to a cross-border family wedding in Fermanagh.

It is believed that the family contracted the virus while attending the wedding and unknowingly infected a larger group of people on their return.

While there has been no suggestion that the family breached any Covid-19 regulations in place at the time, a source revealed to the Sunday World, “They didn’t deliberately go out and do it. They didn’t realise they had it”.

The numbers in Cavan were among the highest in Europe when it reached a 14-day peak of over 1,000 per 100,000 of the population in the past few days, while doctors across Cavan have been trying to deal with the surge in positive cases.

Prior to this, GPs across the border had blamed the influx of Covid cases on post-match GAA celebrations as various inter club championships came to ahead.

