Special shout out for Marty as council to mark Ederney

THE REMARKABLE achievement of Ederney’s footballers is to be marked by a special civic reception.

It won’t be quite the celebration it would have been in ‘normal’ circumstances, but the Council is currently exploring options of how to honour the team that was crowned Fermanagh Senior Football Champions for the first time in 52 years at the end of last month.

The Council will start by writing a letter of congratulations to the team, after Cllr John Coyle requested it do so after what he called “a fantastic game of football.”

“I’ve spoken to locals and they’ve over the moon and so proud of everyone involved. It has brought great excitement to the village, to young and old,” said Cllr Coyle.

He added the Council “should make a special mention to Marty McGrath, the man of the match, for his dedication to his community,” and send “commiseration to Derrygonnelly, they’ve been great ambassadors over the years.”

