Shop owner remembered as a part of old Enniskillen

MANY tributes have been paid to former tailor John McHugh, who died last week.

Mr McHugh, aged 94 years, was a well known businessman in Enniskillen with a tailors shop in East Bridge Street for almost 50 years.

His son Sean described him as, “a quiet man you wouldn’t have seen or heard very much. He has been fondly remembered as a gentleman.

“He wasn’t originally from the town, but became part of it over the years. Some have said it is another piece of old Enniskillen passing,” said Sean.

John McHugh was the son of the late Francis and Winnifred who farmed at Loughross near Glenfarne. Co Leitrim.

He came to the town aged just 15 and started work immediately with GE Wilson in High Street under the watchful eye of Mr Wilson senior, who was originally from Manorhamilton.

The store was managed by the late D F Clarke, who subsequently set up his own business in the Hollow in 1949 and Mr McHugh moved with him remaining there for 15 years until 1964.

It was then he moved to East Bridge Street to set up his own business with his wife Kathleen and the couple lived worked for many years.

The family lived in the house until 1981 when they moved to Ashwoods where they built a house before Mr McHugh retired in 2001.

Sean went on, “Over the past week or so a lot of people have sympathised with me and many have remarked that he was a real gentleman.

“He was the sort of old school, old fashioned gentleman. As well as that the people in the shop, because of the way it evolved, he knew personally. So, whenever the customers came in it was a much a social occasion as business transaction. There was a lot of chatting and craic as well as a sale,” he recalled.

After another clothing shop in Enniskillen, Tully’s, closed, Mr McHugh took on the selling of school uniforms for St Joseph’s and St Michael’s.

He was a keen reader, interested in current affairs and a broad range of sports.

He had a particular interest in horse racing and always followed Irish trained horses whenever they went to race in England.

After he retired he was a keen gardener and took great pride in the grounds at home at Ashwoods.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen, sons Seamus (Breda) and Sean and daughter Marie.

He also leaves his brother Thomas and sister Patricia, both in the United States. He was pre-deceased by his brothers Frank and Felix and sister Roisin.

Following Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, celebrated by Monsignor Peter O’Reilly, the burial took place to Cross Cemetery.