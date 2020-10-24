Shock at sudden death of GAA goalkeeper (33)

TRIBUTES have poured in from across Fermanagh,Tyrone and the entire GAA community after the shocking news that former Tyrone goalkeeper Johnny Curran had died suddenly on Sunday morning.

Mr Curran, who was just 33, was between the posts when Tyrone won the All Ireland minor final in 2004 and was also on the senior panel that won the Sam Maguire Cup in 2008.

Former Fermanagh player Aidan McCarron played alongside Mr Curran for the Red Hand county and was on the panel with him when they won an Ulster Senior Championship title together in 2007.

The news of his death at such an early age has shocked him greatly.

“Johnny stayed on and won an All Ireland title with the county. He was a great lad on and off the field,” said Aidan.

“I was actually sitting at the table on Sunday and a friend from Galbally texted me of the sad news. Life is precious and I looked over at my wife and child and they didn’t know what was going on. You realise how lucky you are .”

Aidan said Johnny was the type of man that even the mention of his name made you smile.

He was a real happy go lucky full of life, full of energy lad.”

