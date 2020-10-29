PSNI launch crackdown on uninsured drivers

UNINSURED drivers beware, police have launched a crackdown this week and will seize your car.

As part of a national campaign the local PSNI are taking part in a national campaign, beginning this week and will be running until next Monday, that will focus on uninsured drivers across the North.

Inspector Rosie Leech said that in the past year, from August, 1 2019 and July 31, 2020 a total of 7,753 drivers were detected with no insurance. She said between April and September this year, 1087 uninsured vehicles were being used on the North’s roads.

“The law regarding vehicle insurance is clear. It is always the responsibility of the driver to ensure that they have the appropriate insurance cover in place before they drive any vehicle,” said Insp Leech.

“I would encourage everyone to pay particular attention to the wording of their insurance policy, as sometime people mistakenly believe they have cover to drive other vehicles, but when stopped by police, this sometimes is not the case.”

This week’s crackdown is part of Operation Tutelage, a UK wide police campaign with operates on the assumption that many uninsured drivers are actually unaware they’re not insured.

Insp Leech continued: “It is also critically important that drivers read any correspondence from their insurance company and never make assumptions when it comes to vehicle insurance. If you receive a warning letter from Operation Tutelage you need to check your insurance documents or ensure you’ve notified DVLA if you recently sold a vehicle.”

Any vehicle stopped while not insured can be seized by police, who can keep it until a valid police is produced and a fee is paid. If this is not done the car can be “disposed of” to recover the costs.

Drivers can also be fined, given penalty points, or even be disqualified from driving.

