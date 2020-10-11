+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police called out as house party gets out of control
Police called out as house party gets out of control

Posted: 9:23 am October 11, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com
LOCAL PEOPLE have been left outraged after a social gathering got ‘out of control’ over the weekend, as PSNI officers were left with no other option but to issue fines. 
On Saturday night, local PSNI where called to a house party in the Enniskillen area after reports surfaced online. 
In a statement to the Herald, local PSNI revealed “There were a number of people in the house from nine different households in breach of regulations. 
“Everyone at the party were issued with fines and the householder is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
“There have also been checks of licensed premises following other online reports of them trading after the 11pm closing time and while the vast majority have complied with regulations, one bar in the district was issued a prohibition notice to stop trading immediately.” 

