‘Our mistake’: roads agency owns up to lane confusion

THERE was much confusion in Enniskillen recently when motorists found the layout of one of the busiest junctions in the town appeared ‘off’.

Over the past two weeks there have been numerous close calls at the junction at the top of Queen Street. This is because, following recent road works, the lane markings on the busy road appeared to have been changed slightly.

The result has been an increasing number of frustrated drivers, with horns beeping and tempers flaring, and a nightmare for those learning to drive. One local driver instructor, Conor McCann, even shared a video online of how the new lay out was forcing drivers to have to cross lanes will passing through the junction, depending on which direction they are travelling.

There had been speculation that the change had been made deliberately, possibly to increase the size of the lane coming into town to accommodate lorries and other large vehicles, however the Department for Infrastructure has confirmed to the Herald the lanes had been repainted incorrectly after recent roads works on the street. The added the issue was due to be rectified this week, and apologised for the confusion caused.

“Following the recent resurfacing work at Queen’s Street the road markings were re-laid incorrectly,” said the spokesman.

“Arrangements have been made for the contractor to return to site on Monday 19th October, weather permitting, to correct this.

“As an interim measure some of the markings have been masked with black paint to help address some of the confusion being caused. The Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.”