‘No plans’ to move SWAH unit despite staff shortage

THE WESTERN Trust currently has no plans to move SWAH’s neonatal unit to Altnagelvin again, despite the staffing crisis at the hospital.

During the first Covid surge the unit was merged with the neonatal unit at Altnagelvin to free up hospital beds and staff for virus patients. With Covid numbers now surging once more the hospital has again ramped up its surge planning, and it is also facing staffing a serious staff shortage. However, the Trust has said it is doing everything it can to keep the service operating locally.

Deirdre Mahon, director of women and children’s services said: “The Western Trust continues to be extremely challenged in many service areas due to absence and the impact of Covid-19, with a large number of staff currently self-isolating. This has in particular impacted Neonatal Services in the Trust in both Altnagelvin and in SWAH, and our teams continue to meet daily to ensure the safety of all patients in our care.

“At this time there are no plans to merge both units similar to what happened in the first surge of the pandemic.

“Plans are in place to address staffing challenges and a recruitment process is underway.

“All services across the Western Trust and across Northern Ireland continue to be monitored and reviewed on a daily basis and are being flexed up and down in line with staffing capacity and Covid-19 pressures.”

Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh has welcomed the Trust’s commitment to the retaining the ward.

“I have been in contact with the most senior members available at the Trust on this issue and they have offered me assurances that if there are any changes they will only be temporary,” he said. “They have further assured me there will be a recruitment exercise with the aim of filling gaps, so they don’t have to make any temporary closures if they can.”

He added: “I would encourage them to ensure the recruitment process is as wide as possible so they have a positive response, because I understand there is significant interest in this position. I would also encourage them to facilitate staff availing of necessary professional training.”

