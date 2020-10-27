McKENNA, Mary

McKENNA – The death has occurred of Mary McKenna (née Lee), Hollyrood Gardens, London, Friday, 16th October, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband James, son Owen and daughter Mary.

Very sadly missed by her sons and extended family.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Mary’s remains will be repatriated on Thursday, 29th October, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Clara, Killybrone, Co. Monaghan, H18 W602 at 5 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday morning at 11 am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current government guidelines, Mary’s funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people only. If you wish to leave a message for the family, please do so in the condolences section below.