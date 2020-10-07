McGRATH, Jimmy – Aughterdrum, Mulleek Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, October 7th, 2010. Ex Irish Defence Forces, peacefully at his residence. Non Covid related. Beloved husband of Celia and dearly loved father of Dara (Leona) Justin and Conal. Adored granddad of Lucy, Cora and Caoimhe, sister Thelma (Eamon), brother Patsy (Maureen), nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Private Family Reposing with removal on Friday to St. Michael’s Church, Mulleek for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines regarding Covid-19 the family home and funeral is private to family and very close friends. Those wishing to offer condolences can do so below or p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Please adhere to social distancing and use face coverings at all times.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Rathmore Clinic, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.