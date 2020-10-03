Man put stolen items in mobility scooter

AN ENNISKILLEN man has been fined for stealing groceries from Asda.

Melvyn Bussell (37) of Cleenish Park in the town appeared at a remote sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to theft in relation to an incident over a year ago.

On March 15, 2019 security staff at Asda in Enniskillen reported a theft from the store to police. This was after a man was seen on a mobility scooter attempting to scan two items, then putting the items in his scooter and leaving without paying for them.

When Bussell was shown CCTV footage of the incident he accepted it was him on camera but told police he could not remember what he’d taken.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy said Bussell had had a very serious accident in 2002 and was still affected by his injuries. He said he lives alone, but with help and support from his brother.

District Judge Steven Keown fined Bussell £100, noting he was giving him credit for his early plea.