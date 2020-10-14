Man lashed out at police during drugs incident

A BELLANALECK man who lashed out at police following a drugs incident involving young people at Quay Lane carpark in Ennsikillen has been given a prison sentence.

Sean Drumm (21) of Arney Road, Carneyhill, Bellanaleck appeared at a remote sitting of Ennsikillen Magistrates Court on Monday via video link from Maghaberry Prison. Drumm pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour, assault on police, and resisting police.

At around 9.20pm on May 14 this year police on patrol in Ennsikillen were flagged down by a member of the public who said they were concerned for the welfare of some young people at nearby Quay Lane carpark, who appeared to be on drugs.

Police attended the scene and an ambulance was called. When young one woman was put into the ambulance Drumm came up and tried to get into the vehicle, lashing out when he was stopped.

Police were forced to used CS spray on the Drumm, who continued to lash out and shouted “f**k you, black bastards” at the police. After restraining him, the defendant then tried to bite one of the officers.

As Drumm appeared to be under the influence of drugs also police took him to the SWAH, where he continued to be aggressive and tried to leave. Pushing and pulling at police, trying to punch one of them, the officers had to bring him to the ground, where Drumm continued to lash out. In the struggle he struck an officer.

The court was told that the case was aggravated by the fact the offences took place during the middle of the Covid pandemic.

Defence barrister Stephen Fitzpatrick said Drumm was a young man with a difficult background, handing in a list of the medication he takes. Mr Fitzpatrick said the offences were “unacceptable in the context of the situation of the time”, and said the defendant had been in custody since.

District Judge Steven Keown sentenced Drumm to a total of five months in custody, stating he was taking a month off the sentence due to the defendant’s guilty plea.

