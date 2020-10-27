MAGUIRE, Ken – 14 Caldrum Road, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-6HY, suddenly, October 25th, 2020. Beloved husband of Breege, Loving father to Finbar (Orla). Devoted grandfather to Finn. Dear brother of Marina (Duffy), brother-in-law Dessie.

Sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews and the Maguire and Monaghan families.

Ken’s remains will leave his late residence on Thursday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Regrettably due to covid-19 guidelines the family home, funeral and burial will be private to family only. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/derrygonnelly

Those wishing to pay there respects while maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortege makes the journey to the church. Those who would like to offer condolences can do so below or dmcgovernandsons@gmail.com.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Botha Renovation Fund, c/o Damian McGovern & Sons Funeral Directors.