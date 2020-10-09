+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Local man appointed new PSNI commander
Local man appointed new PSNI commander

Posted: 2:18 pm October 9, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH’S new district police commander, who started this week, was one of the key officers in helping co-ordinate the PSNI’s response to
the current health crisis.
Superintendent Alywin Barton took over from acting District Commander
Supt Clive Beatty, pictured below, for the Fermanagh and Omagh district on Monday this week. It was something of a homecoming for the new District Commander Barton, who is from the Kesh area and spent the first three decades of his career in the north west.
Having been integral in the planning for the 2013 G8 summit at the Lough Erne Resort, District Commander Barton left Fermanagh in 2015 to take up a new role leading the implementation of the a major review into reforming public administration in the North. Following that, he moved on to a role supporting various policing districts, and more recently led the Chief Constable’s neighbourhood policing delivery programme. In the 2018 New Year’s honours list he was awarded the Queen’s Policing Medal.
Most recently, District Commander Barton was involved in the operational planning of the PSNI’s Covid-19 response. Now that he has returned to his home patch he said he is looking forward to working closely with the community.
“I move back to my roots in the west with a hope that I can work with my colleagues in district and the local communities to build on the community policing foundation already in place,” said District Commander Barton.
“It is my hope that during my tenure as commander in Fermanagh and Omagh, the extent to which I care for the communities will be evidenced through my willingness to listen to what they want from their police service and act in partnership to build a safe place to live, work and socialise.”

