Jail for Enniskillen man who headbutted police officer

A 51-YEAR-OLD Ennsikillen man has been given a prison sentence for assaulting police after he was arrested for playing loud music.

Philip Keenan from Derrin Road in the town appeared at a remote sitting of Ennsikillen Magistrates Court on Monday via video link from prison, where he had been remanded in custody since being arrested in August as he had not been able to obtain a suitable bail address.

Keenan was charged with attempted criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and assault on police. The court was told the case had been opened as a hate crime due to the language used by the defendant.

At around 1.20am on August 19 police were called to an anti-social behaviour incident at Derrin Park. One of the residents had said Keenan had been playing loud music and had been outside shouting.

Keenan was arrested around 2am, and while in the police car he kicked an officer in the front of the car in the ribs and headbutted the officer who was in the back with him. He also called people who were in the vicinity at the time “queer” and “rats”.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy said Keenan had been minding his own business on the night in question, and explained he and his neighbours lived in a block of flats. He said Keenan had an old stereo, and said the defendant had claimed he himself had been disturbed by other residents’ music.

Mr Fahy said the main issue had been how Keenan, who he said struggled with alcohol issues, had behaved once arrested.

District Judge Steven Keown said it was up to Keenan to seek help addressing his alcohol issues. He sentenced him to three months in prison on each count, which will be covered by the time Keenan has already spent in custody. Judge Keown said if Keenan was in court on similar charges again he would be given a harsher sentence.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007