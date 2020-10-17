+44 (0)28 6632 2066
South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen RMG27

Hospital staff abused as tempers fray over restrictions

Posted: 9:16 am October 17, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

VISITING RESTRICTIONS have caused upset among Fermanagh folk, as Trust officials claim an increase in “public abuse towards staff.”
While locals express their frustrations towards the ever-changing visiting restrictions at SWAH, a spokesman from the Trust has urged patients to “care for us the way we care for you.”
With no plans to uplift any of the current visiting restrictions due to a rise in Covid cases, Brian McFetridge, Assistant Head of Acute Services explained, “You’ll be aware that throughout Covid there’s been different restrictions placed on visiting. The restrictions are agreed regionally with representatives from all of the Trusts being apart of that.
“At the moment visiting generally to the hospital is restricted to one visitor per patient for one hour per week and we understand that is very challenging for families and for the patients.”
Speaking on what the Trust has done to alleviate public concern, Mr McFetridge stated, “To supplement the loss of visiting hours, we have support from our ICT team and we’ve accessed virtual visiting that we can provide to patients and their families.”

