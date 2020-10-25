+44 (0)28 6632 2066
From left; Hannah Breslin, Hayden James, James McMahon, Michael Fidgeon, Nathan Beattie and Colin McElroy

Hard work and resilience cause for celebration!

Posted: 3:59 pm October 25, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com
ST KEVIN’S COLLEGE have honoured top students as proud parents tune in ‘virtually’ to celebrate the outstanding success of their young people.
“This is a very different prize giving ceremony, with strict social distancing in place, parents viewing their child receiving an award online rather than sitting down in the audience,” explained principal Gary Kelly.
In his opening speech, Mr Kelly admitted, “Nobody would want it this way, but it’s equally important that we celebrate your wonderful achievements, resilience and hard work in 2019/20 in spite of Covid, lockdown and the whole mess around A level and GCSE grades. 
“None of us were that familiar with algorithms before this year. However, we quickly found out that computers can get it wrong when it comes to pupil’s GCSE and A level achievements and future career pathways.”
Speaking on the success of St Kevin’s College as a whole, he revealed, “We are becoming increasingly well known and the interest at all levels of the school continues to outstrip available demand.  
“Admissions into the school are very healthy with significant numbers applying to join the school. We had 111 Year 8 pupils join this year and 170 pupils in sixth form. 
“In September we have 700 children enrolled in the school and we expect to reach 800 over the next few years. 
“It is a worrying time for GCSE and A level students this year with all of the disruption Covid has caused to their examination preparation.”
He added, “The uncertainty of how this year will play out in terms of written examination or teacher predicted grades, algorithms or a combination of all of the above in determining their GCSE and A level outcomes and career pathways. 
“The teachers and staff in St Kevin’s College are working hard with our contingency plans to ensure that you and your outcomes will not be disadvantaged by another lockdown or Covid outbreaks. “Finally, I would like to say a special thank you and recognise all the hard work of the staff of St Kevin’s College. Both teachers and support staff went the extra mile both before and over lockdown.”
“Our thoughts and prayers will be with very much with GCSE and A level students who are hopefully sitting examinations in May and June 2021 and we all wish them the very best of luck in their studies and revision in the year ahead.”

