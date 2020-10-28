Family mourns “brightest little star”

THE community of Enniskillen has been left heartbroken following the tragic death of Erne Jones from Drumlyon Drive.

The 20-year-old who passed away last Wednesday will be forever remembered by family and close friends for her “sweet, beautiful and caring” nature, as she was “doted on” by parents Peter and Rose, sisters Oonagh, Niamh, Caitlin, Emer and brother Beoan.

“Erne was the youngest of six siblings and she was completely doted on by all of her sisters and her brother. She had a special bond with all of them,” explained her sister Emer.

“Erne just loved her pets. She got Ruby as a present in primary seven and she treated her like a baby.

“We then got another addition, Sapphire, about one year ago and whilst she is a husky she too was treated like a baby.

“You would not see Erne without her earphones, she loved music and singing along. Many years ago she taught her grandad the lyrics of Rihanna’s hit song ‘Umbrella’ and he still sings it to this day.

“She was a social butterfly with loads of friends and adored by many. Erne was funny, bubbly and bright. She spent a lot of time at her friends houses and vice versa, therefore building a bond with their families also.

“Erne had recently started a new job as a teaching assistant and she formed a special bond with the children, she loved getting up and going to work to spend time with them.

“Erne had spent the day with her granny before this tragic event and had got her favourite takeaway, memories we will cherish forever.

“As a family we would just like to say thank you to every single person who has been there and who attended the funeral.

“We appreciate it is difficult at this time, however Erne definitely got the best send-off possible. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the PSNI, ambulance service and Enda Love. RIP our sweet, beautiful and caring Erne.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0