Erne GAA season suspended

Posted: 2:50 pm October 7, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh GAA has announced that all training and all games within the county have been suspended until further notice, at both club and county level, as a result of a spike in Covid-19 cases within the county.
A spokesperson for Fermanagh GAA said: “At a meeting of An Coiste Bainistí yesterday evening via tele-conference, it was agreed that all competitions under the auspices of Coiste Chontae Fhear Manach, along with all training at club and county level, are to be suspended until further notice.

“Furthermore, it was decided that all competitions, with the exception of the Junior Football Championship, will not be completed as a result of the current public health circumstances. This includes all adult and underage competitions.”

