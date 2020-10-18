Diggers turn the first sod for £1m school extension

Principal Gary Kelly with pupils Brandon McBrien, Holli Mulligan, Cassie Brady and Conor Grew with plans for the new work currently being completed at St Kevin's College, Lisnaskea

DIGGERS turned the first sod to mark the beginning of new developments at St Kevin’s College on Wednesday.

The new-build which is expected to cost over £1,000,000 will consist of seven classrooms, a sixth form centre, nurture room, offices and toilets, with work to be completed by March 2021 after plans had been delayed by six months to the outbreak of Covid-19.

In a statement, St Kevin’s revealed that this would the first of a “three stage programme of redevelopment’s.”

A £400,000 refurbishment of the main school building is scheduled for Christmas, followed by a £4,000,000 new school building consisting of new technology classrooms, state of the art drama studio, multi media suites and creative arts classrooms by summer 2021.

Speaking to the Herald, principal Gary Kelly stated, “I have been looking forward to seeing the contractors breaking ground on the new building, it is great to see so much investment in St Kevin’s College and the south-east Fermanagh community.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0