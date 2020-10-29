Death of leading light in local credit union

MEMORIES of the establishment of Knockninny Credit Union were poignantly rekindled by the death of 91 year old Brendan McGovern.

For he was one of the founding community visionaries of a half century ago, also a former Treasurer and long serving Chapter representative.

One of the younger of fourteen children of Mary Ann and James McGovern, Carrowcarlin, Brendan, in declining health for some time, passed away in the Graan Abbey Nursing Home.

As a young man, he spent some time in London, working on the buildings, before returning home, spending the rest of his life in the Derrylin area.

He became a Council employee before becoming a WELB caretaker, St. Aidan’s High School.

Following marriage in 1958 to Anne Farrelly, a native of Shercock, they settled in Derrymacausey, raising two children.

Anne died unexpectedly in March 1978, but in the words of St, Ninnidh’s Church Requiem Mass celebrant, Fr. Gerard Alwill, “Brendan showed great courage and great faith in coming to terms with Anne’s death”.

He later married Sally in 1982, moving first to Fortlea and 13 years later, to Knockninny Park.

Kind, gentle and caring, Brendan, a regular visitor to Teemore Day Centre, greatly enjoyed music, dancing, reading and going on trips to places like Bundoran, Killarney and Killybegs,

Special above all were his monthly journeys to Knock Shrine, where he acted as steward and had the honour of being a standard bearer in processions.

A man of deep faith, regular Mass attender, his prayer life centred on the daily Rosary.

He is survived by his wife Sally, son Philip (Bernie), daughter Martina (Paddy), grandchildren Ryan (Ann), Darren, Edel, Meaghan and Christopher, great grandchildren Rosie and Molly, sisters Bernie (Belturbet) and Vera Lisnaskea).

Following Requiem Mass, burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

