Crack garda unit to stay on Fermanagh border

THE ARMED response that was deployed temporarily along the Fermanagh border last year is to be expanded and made permanent.

Last September Garda Commissioner Drew Harris announced the an armed support unit (ASU) was to begin patrolling the border in Cavan and Monaghan. The unit was made up of up to 20 gardai from other armed support units across the country, as well as extra officers who were trained to support it.

Yesterday (Tuesday) Northern Sound reported that it was expected to be announced soon that the ASU would be based in the area on a permanent basis. The station reported that Commissioner Harris had told members of Cavan’s Joint Policing Committee that work was almost finished on a new base for the unit.

Last year Cavan gardai took over former customs offices in the town to accommodate the ASU, as well as a new sex and domestic crimes unit.

It is expected the permanent unit will be increased to include five Garda sergeant and 25 officers. Commissioner Harris said he expects the unit to be expanded further in the coming years.

An Garda Siochana have never stated the reasons why the ASU has been deployed in the area, but the temporary unit was sent to the border shortly after the violent campaign against directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings escalated into a horrific attack on chief operating officer Kevin Lunney, which shocked the country.

The impending challenges of Brexit, with the transition period ending on December 31, as well as an increase in dissident activity in the area, are likely behind the decision to keep the ASU in the border area indefinitely.