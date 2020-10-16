Children ‘going hungry’ when asked to isolate

THERE are children in Fermanagh who are going hungry whenever they are asked to stay home due to Covid, and some families are now also being forced into fuel poverty as we enter the winter.

During the first lockdown, and now whenever they are asked to isolate if they have symptoms or have been in contact with a positive case, children have not been able to avail of the free school meals many local families rely on.

Cllr Adam Gannon, who is a teacher, raised the issue at the October sitting of the Council.

“Pupils at primary and secondary school who get free school meals have had to isolate and when these pupils are at home there has been no provision for them,” said Cllr Gannon.

“These pupils are at risk of fuel poverty as they were previously during lockdown and over the summer, as has already been well noted by this Council. Hence why they receive free school meals in the first place. Obviously in the home there has been no provision made.”

