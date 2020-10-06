Cash to support jobs in tourism and hospitality

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK Government has continued to act with speed to protect Northern Ireland jobs. This support has included a cut in VAT to five per cent to not only safeguard the hospitality industry but ensure it thrives. Here’s how it helps employers, employees and the community.

A new UK Government scheme to support the local economy in North­ern Ireland by protecting and creat­ing jobs is proving to be a success. Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Plan for Jobs unveiled this summer is designed to help keep people in em­ployment and create new opportu­nities in key tourism and hospitality industries to safeguard the coun­try’s economic future.

The package of measures gives businesses such as hotels, restau­rants, pubs and guest houses the confidence to keep existing staff, take on more employees and pro­vide training. In Northern Ireland at least 150,000 people are employed in this sector. The UK Government has acted to secure the future of the industry and those working in it.

The temporary VAT cut from 20 per cent to five per cent for tourism and hospitality encourages con­sumers to safely enjoy eating out, days out and to make the most of domestic travel, where relaxation of lockdown rules safely allows.

The scheme, saving households an average £160 per year, supports more than 2.4 million staff at more than 150,000 businesses, help­ing them recover and reopen after COVID-19 lockdowns. The initiative also gives such businesses the con­fidence to keep their staff as more people come through the door and business activity continues.

An estimated 9.6 million jobs have been supported by the UK Gov­ernment’s furlough scheme since it was set up to protect workers dur­ing the pandemic.

As the rate of infection of coronavi­rus changes, please ensure that you adhere to any localised measures that are introduced in your area.

As part of the plan to support jobs, a Job Retention Bonus is being introduced to help firms keep fur­loughed workers. All UK employers will receive a one-off bonus of £1,000 for each furloughed employee who remains continuously employed through to the end of January 2021. Employees must earn above the Lower Earnings Limit (£520 per month) on average between the end of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and the end of January 2021.

Payments will be made from Feb­ruary 2021 while the VAT cut will end on January 12 2021.

‘A really positive response to bookings across the business’

A multi-award winning resort, considered gateway to North West Ireland, has hailed the UK Government’s hospitality and tour­ism industry VAT cut as “most welcome”.

Five star Lough Erne Resort is among many businesses in Northern Ireland cur­rently reaping the benefits of VAT reduction from 20 to five per cent.

Said General Manager Joanne Walsh:

“The hospitality sector as a whole has been severely impacted by COVID-19, especially as a result of the three month lockdown.

“Given the dynamic nature of the current situation, the sector’s recovery remains fragile. Therefore, financial inter­ventions of any kind to support employment across our sector, are to be welcomed.

“The temporary reduction in VAT certainly is a most welcome short-term measure to help the tourism sector against a backdrop of increased cost, reductions in revenue and large elements of normal rev­enue streams that had dried up suddenly as a result of the pandemic.”

The company also made use of the UK Government’s Job Retention Scheme among available support schemes. “The UKGovernment support for the NI economy in general has been really beneficial, most especially the Job Retention (Furlough) Scheme,” confirmed Joanne. All aspects of the resort – including accommodation, Thai spa, treatment rooms, two golf courses and Catalina Restaurant – had to close due to coronavirus.

“Clearly the pandemic hit quickly and the hospitality sector was not alone in feel­ing the brunt of a sudden loss of business,” explained Joanne.

“Our executive team, liaising closely with our owners, assessed the situation and moved swiftly to suspend business in a pro­fessional and timely manner. Obviously, we had to liaise closely with guests, staff and suppliers, which we did.”

“All of our staff were impacted by the COVID-19 closure to one degree or another. We sought to work closely and commu­nicate regularly with them,” continued Joanne.

“As a large local employer, we are cognisant of our place in the local com­munity, so we took all the steps necessary to protect the business and maximise the chances of bringing as many of our loyal

team back on a full-time basis as quickly as possible.”

Due to improved levels of business, the resort has now brought back its full staff team.

Continued Joanne: “We’re proud to have a team who care passionately about delivering exemplary guest experience and proud they are going the extra mile since the return from lockdown.

“Feedback from guests has been really positive since the reopening in July. They appreciate the resort is a business employ­ing local people and how vital we are to the local economy.

“They have been incredibly supportive and understanding since lockdown was first announced. For example, we have been able to work with couples who had

booked their weddings at the resort during the lockdown period to agree to new dates and ensure we can still provide them with a fabulous day to remember.

“We have seen a really positive response in enquiries and bookings across all as­pects of the business from accommoda­tion to dining, spa and golf. In fact, we have seen strong utilisation of our golf courses and an increase in membership since their re-opening.”

The resort, which boasts 120 luxury guest rooms and is within easy distance of Belfast and Dublin airports, produced and launched an in-depth Guest Care and Wellbeing Promise – lougherneresort.com/ we-care.html – to give staff and guests con­fidence, especially around social distancing and mitigating risk of virus transmission.

