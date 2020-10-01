Asda considers ‘Covid marshals’

TIGHTER safety restrictions could be on the horizon for Fermanagh’s local Asda store. Reports reveal that the supermarket giant will introduce 1000 new Covid-19 marshals on the doors of its supermarkets to ensure customers wear masks properly and follow stricter guidelines over the pandemic.

Locals have been ‘up in arms’ over the level of safety within the Fermanagh branch, with those most vulnerable reported to be in “deep distress” over the “lack of face coverings worn by customers travelling both in and out.”

In addition to this, the ‘Safety Marshals’ are to be stationed at the front of every store and in the aisles of larger stores, with staff expected to help shoppers with safety questions and to reiterate guidelines.

If customers are not wearing masks in store, they will be told they can buy a pack of disposable masks and pay for them as part of their shopping trip.

Extra hand sanitiser stations will be provided in the busiest parts of the stores and protective coatings will be applied to all basket and trolley handles.

While the company confirmed marshals would be used in supermarkets across the North, Anthony Hemmerdinger, Chief operating officer at Asda said, “We know that safety remains a key priority for our customers.

“We will continue to do all we can to keep them and our colleagues safe in store, as we have since the start of the pandemic.

“These additional measures will make our stores an even safer place to shop and work during the coming months.”

Supermarkets were granted “essential” status during the lockdown in March, leading to long queues and strict social distancing, although over time the rules were relaxed and enforcement reduced.

