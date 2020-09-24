Urgent plea to help NHS in fight against Covid

FERMANAGH may still have a remarkably low Covid infection rate, but with numbers beginning to creep back up, the Western Trust has issued a passionate appeal to the public to “stay safe.”

Even before the unprecedented difficulties created by the virus, the winter season had been becoming increasingly challenging for the local health service.

In recent years the service often struggled with ‘normal’ winter pressures, and many in staff are fearful of what lies ahead this year with the pandemic showing no sign of abating.

Last week the Western Trust released a video featuring chief executive, Dr Anne Killgallen, pictured right, and a host of other directors and staff members urging the public to keep doing all they can to help stop the spread of infection and help the health service cope in the months to come.

“These are exceptional times and we in the Western Trust have been working hard to prepare and organise our staff and our services to meet the needs of our community,” said Dr Killgallen.

In a montage that followed, multiple staff and directors outlined how the Trust currently found itself in a situation that was “very challenging and difficult.”

