Unexpected death of man behind Cafe Merlot

THE unexpected death has taken place of highly accomplished chef, Gerard (Gerry) Russell, head chef at Cafe Merlot and Blakes of the Hollow for the past 20 years.

Mr Russell from Glebe Court, Monea, but originally from Lurgan, was a skilled and talented chef who won numerous national wards and achieved the inclusion of Cafe Merlot in the Irish Times top 100 places to eat in Ireland.

Business colleague Pat Blake, owner of Blakes of the Hollow described him as “a great chef and highly accomplished”.

A Blakes of the Hollow Facebook post described him as a shy, quiet and man with an unassuming manner.

“He was always happy to let other members of staff receive the recognition for awards achieved in both Cafe Merlot and Restaurant No 6.

“Gerry was widely travelled and had learned his trade in diverse locations across the world and brought his own unique style to many dishes he created.

“He was widely respected and recognised by his peers as being among the top chefs in the province.

