TV gift will keep residents watching their favourites

IT HAS been smiles all round for over-the-moon residents of Drumhaw Fold, Lisnaskea, after local store Delta House and Home donated a smart TV for residents to enjoy after what has been described as a “difficult time for everyone” with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents of Drumhaw Fold can now sit back and enjoy watching their favourite television programmes due to the “generous donation” they received, with residents branding the new technology as the gift that keeps on giving.

Commenting on the joyful occasion, a spokesman from Drumhaw Hold told the Herald, “Drumhaw Fold is sheltered accommodation of 25 apartments for people over 55 and is managed by Radius Housing.

“The new 55 inch smart TV is now installed in the communal area of Drumhaw Fold and the residents are able to enjoy Tipping Point, The Chase and more of their favourite shows.”

Speaking as the new TV was delivered, Gary Mahon, Director of Delta and Home explained, “Both Mandy Graham and the tenants of Drumhaw Fold have constantly supported us throughout the years and especially through the Covid 19 pandemic.

“As a community we decided that it would be gracious to give back to our local supporters in this trying time.”

Mandy Graham, Scheme Co-Ordinator at Drumhaw Fold, added “Our tenants are delighted with the new TV. The time that they spend socialising

and watching their favourite TV shows is important for their wellbeing and this kind donation from Delta House and Home improves that for them. “The Covid-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone, but community support in the local area has been such an important part of helping each other through it, and this is another example of that community spirit.”

