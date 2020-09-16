Tourism industry working hard to give warm welcome back

The Chief Executive of Tourism NI, John McGrillen, recently visited Fermanagh to meet with local tourism industry representatives to discuss how Covid-19 has affected local businesses, and why staycations are the immediate priority. Pictured at The Firehouse Restaurant in Enniskillen (L to R) are John McGrillen, CEO Tourism NI and Mark Edwards, Enniskillen Taste Experience.

During his visit, Mr McGrillen spoke with owners and staff across a number of local businesses in the tourism and hospitality industry to discuss the impact of Covid-19.

“I was delighted to be in Fermanagh this week to meet with representatives of the local tourism industry and to hear how their businesses are doing during these very challenging times,” explained John.

“It was great seeing so many people, locally and from the Republic enjoy all the brilliant hoteliers, tour guides, restaurateurs and visitor attractions in the area. Covid-19 had a deep and profound impact on our tourism industry, so as we navigate the impact of Covid-19, we want to send a clear message to our visitors that our local industry is working very hard to give them a warm and safe welcome back.”

He added, “As we move into the autumn period, we want to continue to press home the message that Northern Ireland really has everything when it comes to enjoying a holiday.

“There are new adventures right on our doorstep waiting to be explored, while at the same time supporting an industry vital to our local economy.”