Thousand mile cycle ends in Kinawley!

NESTLING in Benaughlin’s shade, Kinawley’s splendid GAA grounds may

not have the geographical prominence of Malin or Mizen Head, but all

three meaningfully came together on Saturday morning.

For residing as they do, within stone’s throw distance, McManus Park

marked a most appropriate finishing point to Thomas and Fiona Drumm’s

charity cycle effort.

Encompassing 1,000 miles each, the equivalent rounded up distance from

Malin to Mizzen Head, as part of the Lily Foundation’s Mito Miles Challenge in aid of Mitochondrial Disease Awareness.

Their son, Lochlainn, (20), and daughter Eilish, (14), being two of only six people in the world living with this rare condition, which affects sight and movement.

The last lap saw Thomas cover the 74 miles from Granard to Kinawley, being joined for the ceremonial finish by Fiona and supporters, Ann

Gilleece and Tracey McManus.

There was a warm welcome awaiting from members of Kinawley Ladies club for whom their daughter Aine, is a rising star.

Commenting on the success of their initiative, Saturday’s finish coinciding with end of Awareness Week, Fiona said, “Thomas and I were delighted to finish our Mito Miles challenge of 1000 miles for The Lily Foundation on the final day of Global Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week”.

“I found the challenge really enjoyable as I had great friends accompanying me and pushing me on”.

“To finish with such amazing support from our community was quite emotional”.

“It’s been great to raise awareness and funds, £7,108 so far, for an amazing charity”.

Donations can still be made by visiting :- www.justgiving.com/fundraising/FionaThomas Drumm-Malin2Mizen.

The JustGiving page will close on 30th September.

