+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportSwimmers Cora and Ellie in Irish national squad

Swimmers Cora and Ellie in Irish national squad

Posted: 10:23 am September 26, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com

TWO top swimmers in the county have been selected for the Swim Ireland National Panel Performance Pathway.

Lakelanders swimmers Cora Rooney and Ellie McCartney are to receive special training when they join Ireland’s brightest prospects which include current and prospective international champions as they are guided towards upcoming events like the 2021 Europe and World Junior Championships.
Their long terms sights, though, will be set on the 2024 and 2028 Olympic qualification.

It is McCartney’s second time to be selected for the squad. At 15, and with 14 national titles to her name, she is one of the youngest on the panel.

Advertisement

In the reduced 2019/20 season she won the Ulster senior and junior 200m breaststroke title for the second year in a row as well as winning the 100m breaststroke title in the B final at the Dave McCullagh International meet and the Irish Sport Course.

Rooney specialises in the 50m, 100m and 200m backcrawl and has qualified for the Nationals in recent years. She holds 15 national medals in Irish Community Games. At the age of nine she began Swim Ulster Development and qualifying meets where she showed her talent and determination from the outset with qualification for Division 2 Nationals in Limerick which led to Summer National Swimming Championships in 2015 and each year since where she regularly made the podium with medal success.

Selected onto Ulster Academy Squad in 2017/18, she was then chosen for the Ulster Regional Squad 2018/19, 2019/20 and has now been selected onto Ireland’s National Squad 2020-21.

Lakelanders head coach Aaron Rickhuss hailed Ellie and Cora’s success saying, “Having two of our athletes on the Swim Ireland National Squads represents the depth of talent that comes from Enniskillen. Being part of this squad is a great achievement as well as part of these athletes journey to reach their ultimate goals in swimming.”

 

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:23 am September 26, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA