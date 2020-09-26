Start Christmas shopping now to stay safe!

IT MAY only be September, but the Fermanagh public is being urged to start their Christmas shopping as soon as possible, both to support local retailers and to keep themselves safe.

Many of the more organised among us, particularly both parents and Santa Claus, will no doubt already have their shopping well underway.

Everyone else is being urged to follow their lead.

With Covid restrictions in place in all shops for the safety of both staff and shoppers, Christmas shopping will be a very different experience this year. Noelle McAloon from Enniskillen BID said starting earlier will not only make life easier for shoppers, but will help retailers too.

Urging shoppers to stay local, pointing out most local shops also had an online option or offered a click and collect service, Ms McAloon pointed out almost all businesses were still operating on reduced staff numbers, for various reasons due to the pandemic. This was impacting rotas and may limit shops’ ability to extend their opening hours in the run up to the festive season.

Ms McAloon said Enniskillen shops were already prepared to welcome Christmas shoppers.

“Shops are ready for people and Christmas stock is going to start appearing in weeks if not days. We would encourage people to get out shopping early,” she said.

“We’ve nice weather at the minute, so get your shopping done now, before the rush. We’re all going to have queue in the rain and the cold because there will be queuing because the shops can’t handle the normal Christmas crowds.”

Sadly noting that many of the annual festive events held in the town in the run up to Christmas will obviously have to be skipped this year for safety reason, Ms McAloon stressed: “There will still be plenty of Christmas spirit in the town!”

