SMYTH, Pat – peacefully at home in the loving care of his family.

May Pat’s gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Dearly beloved husband of Rose and much loved father of Patrick (Christine), Lydia (Richard) and Daorbhla (Andrew). Devoted grandfather of James, Ella, Quinn and Oliver. Cherished brother of Annemarie, Tom, Gerry, Bernadette, Teresa, Eamon and Colette.

Reposing at his home today, Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday from 2 pm until 10 pm with strict Covid regulations adhered to. Removal on Thursday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea, for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence please use book below.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire circle of family and friends.