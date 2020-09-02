Sinister new ‘RIP’ threat to Quinn boss

A THREATENING “RIP” graffiti message pointed at one of the Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) directors is under investigation by Garda.

“Dara Reilly RIP” is understood to have been dubbed in the back of a Waterways Ireland sign close to where the chief financial officer lives near Belturbet.

The graffiti is reported to have appeared at Straheglin, Belturbet between the dates 17 August and 24 August. It is understood that Mr O’Reilly and other directors were made aware of the graffiti by Garda and that it has since been removed.

Mr O’Reilly is one of five directors at the firm. Last year after the attack on fellow director Kevin Lunney the QIH directors were told by Garda that there was a “credible” threat to their lives.

The firm’s directors have previously been subject to acts of intimidation. In February 2019 hot water was thrown in Mr O’Reilly’s face at a service station near Ballyconnell. In 2018 an arson attack occurred at his home when a car was engulfed in flames.

The graffiti dubbed on a road sign near Belturbet is the latest act of intimidation targeted at Mr O’Reilly.

Derrylin councillor Chris McCaffrey called for an end to activity of this nature in the area, he said, “Threats against anyone’s life are not helpful and I would call for activity of this nature to stop.”

In a statement a QIH spokesman said, “QIH confirms that it has engaged with the Gardai and the PSNI in connection with an escalation of activities relating to QIH and its staff as signage, protests, trespass and demands have been the precursor to previous intimidation and violence that we hoped was now behind us.”

