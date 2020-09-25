Schools respond quickly to pupils testing positive

TWO MORE SCHOOLS in the Fermanagh area have confirmed positive cases of Covid-19.

St Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea, and Enniskillen Royal Grammar School

alerted parents and guardians by issuing a statement which provided assurances that precautions were being taken.

During the weekend, St Kevin’s principal Gary Kelly took to social media to inform parents that a Year 11 pupil had tested positive for the virus. “Direct contacts of the positive case of Covid are now self isolating and awaiting contact from Public Health Agency (PHA) on when they can return to school,” explained Gary.

“We have supplied the PHA with contact details of all pupils and staff concerned. Letters have been supplied to all pupils in the school and posted home to both pupils and staff who are self isolating and

awaiting contact from PHA.”

St Kevin’s College advised all pupils on the Knocks/Carrickyheenan

buses to self isolate for three days initially.

Since then, Mr Kelly has informed the Herald that the bus in which the

positive case travelled on has undergone a deep clean after a 72-hour- period, adding that the school “will remain on high alert to keep all pupils, staff and their families safe.”

In addition to this, Enniskillen Royal Grammar revealed to the Herald on Monday that a year 14 student had also tested positive for the virus.

“Following the notification that a pupil had tested positive for Covid at the weekend, we contacted the PHA and followed their guidance carefully,” explained Principal, Elizabeth Armstrong.

“All the relevant staff and pupils in the pupil’s year group were contacted individually and advised of the action to be taken in respect of self isolation and their attendance at school.

“We also arranged for the closure and deep clean of the relevant areas in the building. All other pupils were able to attend school as normal on Monday.

“On an ongoing basis we continue to work together as staff and pupils to implement consistently our hygiene and social distancing protocols, shared with parents and pupils at the beginning of the new school year.

“The pupils have responded very well and responsibly to these new routines which are now well embedded into school life.”

The two weekend cases follow in the wake of separate positive cases understood to have affected educational settings in Fivemiletown and

Florencecourt earlier this month.

When contacted by the Herald, the EA (Education Authority) declined to give out specific numbers of positive cases that have occurred in schools across Fermanagh, stating, “We will not be reporting information on individual schools.”