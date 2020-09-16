Roads agency doesn’t have enough money to fix roads

OVER 10,000 road “defects” were recorded the local roads service in the past year, many of them potholes.

In total, of the local roads monitored by the roads service, 10,732 “priority defects” were recorded in the Fermanagh and Omagh area. A total of 83.67 percent of these were repaired within the agency’s specified timescales, and 250km of road in the area was resurfaced.

Meanwhile, over 190 people submitted public liability claims to the agency in the area over the same period. In total, the Department of Infrastructure paid out just over £100,000 on 146 claims, some of which were related to claims from previous years. This year, 77 claims were rejected.

The figures were revealed in a report delivered by David McKinley, western divisional roads manager at the Department of Infrastructure, to the local Council on Monday night.

In delivering the 71-page report, which detailed the large amount of work carried out by the roads service last year and outlined some of the work planned for the year ahead, Mr McKinley said the agency continued to work within a very tight and “insufficient” budget.

