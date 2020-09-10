Remembering the Enniskillen man who swam to Scotland…

ENNISKILLEN’S renowned long distance swimmer Ted Keenan has been recognised for his North Channel swim, way back in 1973.

Ted was only the third person ever to conquer the North Channel swim between Ireland and Scotland.

Now, the man who swam the original ‘triple crown’, the English, North and Bristol Channels, (he’s one of only two in the world to conquer all three), has been recognised by the Irish Long Distance Swimming Association.

That feat lives on with his daughter Chanele who now lives near Barnsley.

Her teenage son Jake, (16), has taken a great interest in his grandfather’s achievements. He came across a post on Facebook and immediately contacted the Irish Long Distance Swimming Association.

Chanele who was just born when Ted successfully completed the swim, explained, “He didn’t tell me anything until one day he sat me down and told me the story.

The Association only makes one cap for each person that conquers the North Channel and now Chanele can place it alongside the Irish Long Distance Swimming Association medal the local council presented to the family after Ted’s exhibition in Enniskillen Museum.

