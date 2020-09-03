Police in crackdown on anti-social drivers

FERMANAGH police have been cracking down on anti-social drivers across the county, seizing cars and issuing fines to offending drivers.

The issue of anti-social driving has been an ongoing problem across Fermanagh. From the young drivers who gather at local carparks, to those ‘lapping’ towns and villages at weekends, to the noisy drivers that can be heard across the county’s roads every night of the week, various forms of antisocial motoring have been not only annoying local residents but posing a danger to anyone using our roads.

Police have said they had been actively targeting those being a nuisance on our roads.

“We are continuing to receive reports of vehicles being driven in an anti-social manner on our roads,” said a spokesman.

“Over the past week we have arrested three drivers for drink driving offences, seized two vehicles for no insurance, and lifted another car from a driver who had previously been warned about the manner of his driving.

“Please drive responsibly and show some consideration for other road users and local residents. There are penalties, and penalty points, for motoring offences and we will be keeping an eye out.”

The spokesman later revealed a number of other vehicles had been seized and drivers fined for more motoring offences, including using a mobile phone, driving a car in a dangerous condition, and no insurance.

When the police posted their warning to social media it received great public support, with many local commenters noting two serious issues on our roads – drivers taking chances at red lights, and others not using their indicators.

The issue with drivers continuing to pass lights in the moments after they turn to red appears to be a particularl problem in Enniskillen.

