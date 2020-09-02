Our commitment to celebrating local business success!

Advertisement

OVER the last 9 years the Fermanagh Herald have taken the opportunity to highlight, recognise and celebrate local business success at our annual business awards ceremony.

The 9th annual Fermanagh Herald Business Awards had been scheduled to take place at the Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges on Friday 25th September and our team had already begun working on this event in March when Covid-19 arrived.

Event organiser Catherine Cassidy explained, “The Fermanagh Herald Business Awards have become a real highlight in the calendar over the past 9 years. Delivering the awards is a six-month

process and the planning of this year’s event was already underway when Covid-19 threw life as we knew it off course. We watched and waited and sadly came to the decision that we couldn’t safely deliver the awards this year.

“We thank David Morrison and his team at the Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges for their understanding and look forward to returning to the hotel next year where celebrating the business triumphs of our nominees will be all the sweeter knowing what they have had to overcome.’’

2020 has been a tough year for businesses right across Fermanagh and we at the Fermanagh Herald are committed to highlighting those successes, albeit in a different format this year.

The month of September will be dedicated to celebrating local business in our paper and online. We will be profiling local business owners and managers, and highlighting their efforts, successes and challenges. We want to afford our readers the opportunity to get to know a little more about the people who throughout everything have kept the show on the road.

Maurice Kennedy editor of the Fermanagh Herald this week stated,“For a county of its modest size, Fermanagh has always punched well above its weight in terms of business and enterprise. Adversity has most certainly been the mother of all invention for Fermanagh folk over the years and 2020 has been no exception.

“I am certain that what we will see emerging in the coming months is creativity, innovation and sheer hard graft as our business people continue to do what they do best and begin to overcome the challenges Covid-19 has presented.

“We look forward to being able to celebrate this hard work in 2021 and hope that you enjoy our series profiling some local business people over the coming weeks.’’

We’ve been committed to serving our local community since 1902 when our paper was founded and feel that now more than ever it is our responsibility to highlight all of the great things Fermanagh has to offer.

We must support each other and our local economy in order to recover and thrive. #togetherwearestronger