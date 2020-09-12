Only fraction of local Covid tests are positive

WHILE nearly 2,100 local people have been tested for Covid-19 here in the past week only 16 have tested positive. In other words less than 0.8 per cent of those tested have the virus.

While it is certainly true the number of cases in the area is on the rise, so to is the number of tests being carried out.

Meanwhile, there have been no local Covid-related deaths for months, and it has been several weeks since there was a Covid patient admitted to SWAH.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Health, in the seven days up until Tuesday this week, there were 16 positive Covid test results in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, with 2,066 people tested.

This was four times the figure for the previous seven days, when four people tested positive out of 1,571 who were tested.

That brings the total number of positive cases in the local area past the 200 mark which, despite the numbers continually creeping up, remains the lowest number of positive cases for any area of the North.

